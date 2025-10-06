Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND) Short Interest Down 49.8% in September

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 71,600 shares, a decrease of 49.8% from the August 31st total of 142,600 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Clearmind Medicine

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clearmind Medicine stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND – Free Report) by 115.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,429 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.89% of Clearmind Medicine worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Clearmind Medicine Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:CMND opened at $1.00 on Monday. Clearmind Medicine has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Clearmind Medicine Company Profile

Clearmind Medicine ( NASDAQ:CMND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Clearmind Medicine Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, develops novel psychedelic medicines to treat under-served health problems in Canada and internationally. It develops treatments for alcohol use disorders, mental health disorder, binge drinking, obesity and metabolic disorder, and eating disorders, as well as depression, binge eating, psychotherapy, and other addiction and binge behaviors.

