KPP Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF $CIBR

KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth $30,341,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,147,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,296,000 after acquiring an additional 460,276 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,123,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 712,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,897,000 after purchasing an additional 319,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,963,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,709,000 after purchasing an additional 264,136 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $76.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.92. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.02 and a fifty-two week high of $77.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $0.0006 dividend. This represents a $0.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

