KPP Advisory Services LLC Sells 371 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

KPP Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 109.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 15,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 348.9% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 96,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,812,000 after buying an additional 75,247 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3%

VBK stock opened at $302.39 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $214.77 and a 1-year high of $306.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

