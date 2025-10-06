Evensky & Katz LLC Sells 130 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Evensky & Katz LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $714,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 379.1% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. now owns 716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

MDY stock opened at $600.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $590.36 and its 200 day moving average is $560.76. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $458.82 and a 52 week high of $624.13.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

