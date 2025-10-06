Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $6.57 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW opened at $121.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.45. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.31 and a twelve month high of $121.92.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

