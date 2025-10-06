SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL Stock Position Decreased by Motiv8 Investments LLC

Motiv8 Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIL. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,389,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,961,000 after purchasing an additional 191,980 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 30.1% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,812,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,987,000 after acquiring an additional 650,315 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,453,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,381 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,963,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,575,000 after purchasing an additional 234,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5,842.9% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,868,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,782 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.60. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $91.29 and a 52 week high of $91.80.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

