PUREfi Wealth LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

PUREfi Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 72.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $100.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.61. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.74 and a 52-week high of $101.02.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

