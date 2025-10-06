Sendero Wealth Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 25,436 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 11,547 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $80.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.33. The company has a market cap of $258.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $55.98 and a one year high of $86.65.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 16.82%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.74.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Wells Fargo & Company

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.