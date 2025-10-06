American Express Company $AXP Shares Acquired by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,530 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up approximately 1.3% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total transaction of $1,709,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,312,049.47. This represents a 21.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 16,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total value of $5,011,520.34. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,764.83. This represents a 65.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,996 shares of company stock worth $85,261,270 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. BTIG Research set a $277.00 price objective on American Express and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $327.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.95.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $330.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $220.43 and a 1-year high of $349.19. The stock has a market cap of $229.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $320.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%.The business had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

