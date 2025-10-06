Fenimore Asset Management Inc Sells 1,496 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS

Fenimore Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $27,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BROS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the first quarter worth $31,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the first quarter worth about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Dutch Bros by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 482,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $31,460,817.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,279,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,361,814.48. This trade represents a 27.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 787,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $54,302,728.14. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 975,031 shares in the company, valued at $67,218,637.14. The trade was a 44.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,161,101 shares of company stock valued at $207,633,882 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $50.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.49, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.03. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $86.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 3.94%.The firm had revenue of $415.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BROS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.88.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

