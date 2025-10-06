Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Sells 81,316 Shares of Unilever PLC $UL

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,316 shares during the quarter. Unilever accounts for 1.6% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $10,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 934,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,668,000 after purchasing an additional 232,945 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Unilever by 13.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,100,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,381,000 after buying an additional 3,421,054 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 69.7% during the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 65.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 232,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,821,000 after buying an additional 91,511 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UL. CICC Research assumed coverage on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of UL stock opened at $59.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.46 and its 200 day moving average is $61.62. The stock has a market cap of $144.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.40. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $54.32 and a twelve month high of $65.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.5175 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 59.31%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

