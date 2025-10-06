Berkshire Money Management Inc. Makes New $43,000 Investment in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CPR Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 47,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Valpey Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $960,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 645.1% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 68,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,705,000 after buying an additional 59,608 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 85.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY stock opened at $82.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.63. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.67 and a fifty-two week high of $83.12.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.2563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

