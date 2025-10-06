Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Sold by Berkshire Money Management Inc.

Berkshire Money Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 793 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Painted Porch Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 260.0% in the second quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 450.0% during the first quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 314.8% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 383.3% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. Citigroup upped their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $335.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.94, for a total value of $566,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,001,001,197.74. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,819.84. This represents a 801.89% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 78,750 shares of company stock worth $19,747,868 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE CRM opened at $240.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $246.66 and its 200 day moving average is $260.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.48 and a 1 year high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

