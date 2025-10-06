Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 30,100 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 99.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 144.7% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 164.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $69.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.91. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $33.47 and a twelve month high of $70.53.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

