Eads & Heald Wealth Management Acquires 405 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises about 1.4% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.88.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $134.79 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $150.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.73.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.38%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

