Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Buys 1,033 Shares of Gold Fields Limited $GFI

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 2,572.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 82,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 79,568 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the first quarter worth $1,096,000. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 52.3% during the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 88,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 30,485 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 105.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 180,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 92,966 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the first quarter worth about $2,914,000. 24.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

GFI stock opened at $42.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.15 and its 200 day moving average is $26.97. Gold Fields Limited has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $43.13. The firm has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.49.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.3993 per share. This represents a yield of 130.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.38. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is 27.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GFI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Capital One Financial set a $32.00 price target on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gold Fields from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.63.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

