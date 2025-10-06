OR Royalties (NYSE:OR) Given Hold Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

OR Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $34.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.50% from the company’s previous close.

OR has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of OR Royalties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded OR Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

Shares of OR opened at $39.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.47. OR Royalties has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73.

OR Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). OR Royalties had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 35.25%.The company had revenue of $60.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.25 million. On average, equities analysts expect that OR Royalties will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OR. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in OR Royalties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OR Royalties in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in OR Royalties in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of OR Royalties in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in OR Royalties in the second quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

