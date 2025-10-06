Global Assets Advisory LLC Has $2.33 Million Stake in GE Aerospace $GE

Global Assets Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,347 shares during the quarter. GE Aerospace comprises 0.9% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $1,606,840,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $777,075,000. Amundi lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 124.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,200,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,944 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,131,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,486 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 7,406.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.92.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

GE opened at $297.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $159.36 and a 52-week high of $307.25. The firm has a market cap of $315.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $280.65 and its 200-day moving average is $244.50.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. GE Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

