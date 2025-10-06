Mitsui & Co. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Short Interest Down 46.2% in September

Mitsui & Co. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the August 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Mitsui & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Mitsui & Co. stock opened at $499.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $468.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $422.90. The company has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.67. Mitsui & Co. has a 52 week low of $333.10 and a 52 week high of $530.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Mitsui & Co. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.29 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.80 billion. Mitsui & Co. had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 5.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitsui & Co. will post 42.43 EPS for the current year.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as an trading and investment company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products; steel processing, maintenance, and recycling activities; investment, development, and trading of mineral and metal resources, as well as resource recycling and industrial developing solutions; and upstream development, logistics, and trading of energy resources, such as natural gas/LNG, oil, coal, and uranium.

