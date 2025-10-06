Mitsui & Co. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Short Interest Down 46.2% in September

Mitsui & Co. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the August 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Mitsui & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.
View Our Latest Report on MITSY
Mitsui & Co. Trading Up 1.4%
Mitsui & Co. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.29 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.80 billion. Mitsui & Co. had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 5.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitsui & Co. will post 42.43 EPS for the current year.
Mitsui & Co. Company Profile
Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as an trading and investment company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products; steel processing, maintenance, and recycling activities; investment, development, and trading of mineral and metal resources, as well as resource recycling and industrial developing solutions; and upstream development, logistics, and trading of energy resources, such as natural gas/LNG, oil, coal, and uranium.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mitsui & Co.
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Broadcom’s VMware Push Takes Aim at Microsoft, Google, & Amazon
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Streaming Shakeout: Which Stocks Could Rebound in Q4?
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Get the Best Bang for Your Buck: 3 Low-Cost, High-Return ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.