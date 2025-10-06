Short Interest in Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGNW) Declines By 46.2%

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the August 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Origin Materials Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ORGNW opened at $0.02 on Monday. Origin Materials has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03.
About Origin Materials
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Origin Materials
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Broadcom’s VMware Push Takes Aim at Microsoft, Google, & Amazon
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Streaming Shakeout: Which Stocks Could Rebound in Q4?
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Get the Best Bang for Your Buck: 3 Low-Cost, High-Return ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Origin Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.