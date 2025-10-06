Short Interest in Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGNW) Declines By 46.2%

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the August 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Origin Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORGNW opened at $0.02 on Monday. Origin Materials has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03.

About Origin Materials

Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops a proprietary biomass conversion platform to convert biomass, or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other oils and extractives and other co-products.

