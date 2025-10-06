PUREfi Wealth LLC Sells 181 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF

PUREfi Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,081,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,230 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 886.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,103,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,066,000 after acquiring an additional 991,563 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,583,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,693,000 after acquiring an additional 803,373 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 480,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,711,000 after acquiring an additional 242,286 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 43.8% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 591,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,898,000 after buying an additional 180,028 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 0.3%

VXF opened at $212.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.38. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $146.68 and a 1-year high of $214.27. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

