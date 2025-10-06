Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,749 Shares of Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply makes up approximately 1.0% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $12,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 14,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 66,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $55.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.91. Tractor Supply Company has a one year low of $46.85 and a one year high of $63.99. The company has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.93 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Tractor Supply has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.180 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 45.10%.

In other news, Director Denise L. Jackson sold 1,165 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $68,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,695.50. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $390,112.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,292.80. This represents a 14.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,045 shares of company stock valued at $6,719,757 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Saturday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.15.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

