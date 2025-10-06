Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stake in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenfield Savings Bank raised its position in Chevron by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 11,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC raised its position in Chevron by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management raised its position in Chevron by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Melius Research initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.05.

Get Our Latest Report on CVX

Chevron Stock Up 0.1%

CVX stock opened at $153.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $265.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.23 and a 200-day moving average of $148.87.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.03%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.