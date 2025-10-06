DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,044,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $82,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 832,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,155,000 after acquiring an additional 63,665 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 485,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,004,000 after purchasing an additional 25,915 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.40. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.93 and a 12 month high of $79.16.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

