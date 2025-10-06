Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Wayfair (W)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Wayfair (NYSE: W):

10/6/2025 – Wayfair had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

9/29/2025 – Wayfair was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/27/2025 – Wayfair had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/25/2025 – Wayfair had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $80.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/19/2025 – Wayfair had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $91.00 to $102.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/16/2025 – Wayfair had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $85.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/27/2025 – Wayfair had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

8/20/2025 – Wayfair had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $74.00 to $91.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2025 – Wayfair was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total value of $7,377,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 374,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,471,350.23. This trade represents a 18.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total transaction of $7,377,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 374,073 shares in the company, valued at $32,465,795.67. This represents a 18.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 923,857 shares of company stock valued at $71,090,564 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

