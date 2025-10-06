Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $20.06 Million in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF $SPHY

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 842,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,056,000. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 193.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 122.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 52,690 shares in the last quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $23.81 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.21 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.51.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.