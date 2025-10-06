JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ Position Lessened by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,108 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $17,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 956,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,053,000 after buying an additional 21,462 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 98,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 15,023 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innovative Wealth Building LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Innovative Wealth Building LLC now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $57.28 on Monday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.31 and a 12 month high of $58.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.98 and its 200-day moving average is $53.50. The firm has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.4461 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.3%.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.