Berkshire Money Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4%
MGK stock opened at $403.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $389.42 and a 200 day moving average of $354.79. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $262.65 and a twelve month high of $406.88. The firm has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.11.
About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF
The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
