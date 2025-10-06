Berkshire Money Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4%

MGK stock opened at $403.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $389.42 and a 200 day moving average of $354.79. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $262.65 and a twelve month high of $406.88. The firm has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.