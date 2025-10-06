Inlight Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in AT&T Inc. $T

Inlight Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 2.8% of Inlight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Inlight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Kennebec Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 412.1% in the second quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 182.1% in the first quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $27.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.93. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.AT&T’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.74.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

