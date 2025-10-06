Autumn Glory Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Autumn Glory Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,526,036 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,590,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759,353 shares in the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $2,207,743,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 334,075.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 19,973,682 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,863,545,000 after purchasing an additional 19,967,705 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,240,638 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,401,873,000 after acquiring an additional 720,122 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,667,322 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $995,801,000 after acquiring an additional 394,157 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.03.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER stock opened at $96.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.33 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The stock has a market cap of $201.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.48.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Tony West sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $10,038,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 171,558 shares in the company, valued at $17,220,992.04. This represents a 36.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.48, for a total transaction of $15,072,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 982,544 shares in the company, valued at $98,726,021.12. This represents a 13.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 601,821 shares of company stock valued at $58,659,491. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.