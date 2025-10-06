Red Tortoise LLC Takes $469,000 Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI

Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFB Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Rockingstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VYMI opened at $85.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.08 and a fifty-two week high of $86.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.7001 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

