Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Stock Price

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.74% from the company’s previous close.

FNF has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares set a $64.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $59.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Fidelity National Financial has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $66.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.24). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4,545.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.