iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP Stake Lowered by Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 8.2% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $39,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 744,932.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 14,565,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,926,000 after acquiring an additional 14,563,421 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,345,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,138,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,260,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,087,000 after buying an additional 551,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,221,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $142.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $99.85 and a twelve month high of $145.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.17.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.