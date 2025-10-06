Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Acquired by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 66.3% in the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Solution LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 154,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,230,000 after buying an additional 21,254 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $615.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $596.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $555.89. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $618.42. The firm has a market cap of $762.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

