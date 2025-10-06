Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY Stock Holdings Lifted by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $4,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CASY. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 190.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,244,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,081,000 after purchasing an additional 816,110 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 42.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,036,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,851,000 after buying an additional 306,628 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 649,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,045,000 after acquiring an additional 52,939 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 515,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,792,000 after purchasing an additional 175,372 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 334,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CASY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $530.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $468.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.10.

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Chad Michael Frazell sold 3,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.40, for a total transaction of $1,936,679.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,993 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,312.20. This represents a 30.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $567.48 on Monday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $366.00 and a 12 month high of $571.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $526.40 and a 200-day moving average of $489.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The company reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.73%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

