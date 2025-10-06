Petros Family Wealth LLC Decreases Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Petros Family Wealth LLC trimmed its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 590 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Petros Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 28.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,317,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 146.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 17.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 34.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Price Performance

EME stock opened at $654.76 on Monday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $320.89 and a 52 week high of $667.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $627.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $518.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.24.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $1.04. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.25 earnings per share. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 24.500-25.750 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $384.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Hovde Group raised shares of EMCOR Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group set a $750.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $503.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.