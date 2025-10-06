Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up 3.2% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $13,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 1,009.2% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 31,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 28,723 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Fiserv by 16.2% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 49,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares in the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 93,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,128,000 after buying an additional 20,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on FI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Fiserv from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.96.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $127.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.95. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $124.89 and a one year high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%.The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

