Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 8th

Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 8th.

Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 78.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $4.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.9%.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $62.98 on Monday. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $47.00 and a 1 year high of $67.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.14 and its 200 day moving average is $59.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 96.16% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $143.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

MAIN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Main Street Capital from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Main Street Capital

About Main Street Capital

(Get Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.