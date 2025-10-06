Stryker Corporation $SYK Shares Bought by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,634 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.3% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,509 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,675,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 77,922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,828,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 8,145 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Rothschild Redb raised Stryker to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.33.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $370.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $329.16 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,921.71. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $75,290,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

