Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $4.28 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. Rebalance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 13,159,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,350 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 11,901,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,159 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 9,013,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,053,000 after purchasing an additional 70,735 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 8,658,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,322,000 after purchasing an additional 43,935 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,238,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,374,000 after buying an additional 72,697 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $25.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.32.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.