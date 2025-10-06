Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Sold by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,185 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 224.7% during the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $67.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.11 and a 52 week high of $72.55.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.53.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $651,547.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 161,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,766,689.20. This trade represents a 5.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $2,036,012.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 639,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,576,570. The trade was a 4.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

