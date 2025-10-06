Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 30,731 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $IJS

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 855,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,731 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up 1.1% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 1.41% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $85,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

IJS stock opened at $112.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

