Berkshire Money Management Inc. Has $5.56 Million Stock Position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares $QQQE

Berkshire Money Management Inc. cut its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,856 shares during the period. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares accounts for approximately 0.6% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Berkshire Money Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $5,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 6,000.0% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 32.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of QQQE stock opened at $102.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.51. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12 month low of $75.07 and a 12 month high of $103.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.05.

About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

