Motiv8 Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly $RBUF

Motiv8 Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:RBUF – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,847 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly comprises about 1.2% of Motiv8 Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Motiv8 Investments LLC owned 3.92% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RBUF. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the 2nd quarter worth about $761,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 5.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 24.3% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 604.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 125,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 107,881 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of RBUF opened at $28.84 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.12. Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $27.85.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (RBUF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the iShares Russell 2000 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options.

