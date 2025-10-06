Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Short Interest Update

Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Weir Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WEGRY opened at $19.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Weir Group has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.47.

Get Weir Group alerts:

Weir Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a $0.1096 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 128.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on WEGRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Weir Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weir Group has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEGRY

Weir Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.