CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.5455.

A number of brokerages have commented on CGON. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Monday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CG Oncology from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Jones Trading assumed coverage on CG Oncology in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Saturday, September 27th.

Insider Activity at CG Oncology

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Hong Fang Song sold 100,000 shares of CG Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $2,780,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,903,931 shares in the company, valued at $80,729,281.80. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian Guan-Chyun Liu bought 1,515,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,983.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,515,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,999,983. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 170,456 shares of company stock valued at $5,308,111 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of CG Oncology by 159.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CG Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CG Oncology by 12.3% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 80,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CG Oncology in the second quarter worth about $5,017,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CG Oncology by 62.2% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 266,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after buying an additional 102,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

CG Oncology Stock Performance

CGON stock opened at $39.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day moving average of $26.72. CG Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.31.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05). CG Oncology had a negative net margin of 15,945.17% and a negative return on equity of 19.37%. Equities analysts predict that CG Oncology will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

CG Oncology Company Profile

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

See Also

