Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TRMLF shares. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Zacks Research raised Tourmaline Oil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. TD Securities lowered Tourmaline Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded Tourmaline Oil from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock opened at $43.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $50.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of -0.31.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Research analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.362 per share. This represents a yield of 344.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.25. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 50.69%.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

