Motiv8 Investments LLC Buys 242 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Motiv8 Investments LLC increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global stock opened at $479.88 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $427.14 and a 52 week high of $579.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $535.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $515.15. The stock has a market cap of $146.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 29.54%.

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.46.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

