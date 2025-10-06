Techtronic Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Short Interest Down 43.1% in September

Techtronic Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,800 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the August 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CLSA raised Techtronic Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Techtronic Industries presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Techtronic Industries Stock Performance

Techtronic Industries Increases Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS TTNDY opened at $62.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.06. Techtronic Industries has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $78.01.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $0.7762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 231.0%. This is a positive change from Techtronic Industries’s previous dividend of $0.74.

Techtronic Industries Company Profile

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products in the North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Power Equipment, and Floorcare & Cleaning Segments. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

