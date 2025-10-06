Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in OR Royalties Inc. $OR

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC decreased its position in OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,079,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,970 shares during the quarter. OR Royalties makes up 4.5% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of OR Royalties worth $27,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in OR Royalties by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 25,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OR Royalties by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in OR Royalties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in OR Royalties during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OR Royalties by 23.5% in the second quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OR. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of OR Royalties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of OR Royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of OR Royalties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OR Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

OR Royalties Stock Down 0.7%

OR opened at $39.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 106.51 and a beta of 0.75. OR Royalties Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $41.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

OR Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). OR Royalties had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 35.25%.The firm had revenue of $60.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OR Royalties Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

OR Royalties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. OR Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

OR Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

